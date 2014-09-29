TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan's largest staffing company Recruit Holdings Co Ltd will market its shares in a range of 2,800 yen to 3,100 yen, a regulatory filing showed.

The bookbuilding range compares with an earlier indicative price of 2,800 yen.

Including a potential overallotment portion, roughly half of the proceeds may go to the company which will issue new shares and sell treasury stock. The rest of the funds raised will go to existing shareholders. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)