TOKYO, Oct 16 Staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co
Ltd surged in its market debut in Tokyo on Thursday,
with investors leaping at a rare opportunity to grab part of a
big Japanese company with strong online growth prospects.
The 7 percent climb in its share price came amid a decline
for the overall market and snapped a string of weak high-profile
listings in Tokyo this year. It values the company at around $18
billion - on par with Sony Corp and more than
Switzerland's Adecco, the world's biggest staffing
firm by sales.
Particularly appealing for investors is Recruit's wide range
of businesses including magazines and its aggressive expansion
both overseas and into web-based products like real estate
listings and second-hand car sales.
"It has been able to meld its traditional publishing
business with its web-based products well and that implies high
prospects for growth," said Masayuki Doshida, a senior market
analyst at Rakuten Securities.
Doshida cited travel magazine Jalan as one such example. It
now has its own website offering customers the ability to book
travel tickets, hotels and rent cars across Japan.
A tightening labour market as Japan's population rapidly
ages and a shift by companies towards using more temporary
workers is also expected to work in Recruit's favour.
ACQUISITION HUNGRY
Its shares closed at 3,330 yen, compared with an IPO price
of 3,100 yen.
Its IPO, the second-largest in Japan this year, raised
roughly $2 billion, with about half of those funds going to the
company for further acquisitions and half to existing
shareholders.
With ambitions to become the world's biggest staffing firm
by 2020, Recruit has in recent years snapped up rivals such as
U.S. staffing service CSI, Advantage Resourcing and Staffmark
Holdings as well as Indeed.com.
It has over 100 human resources affiliates, roughly evenly
split between Japan and overseas.
But the global staffing market is highly fragmented and in
terms of just staffing-related revenue, Recruit ranked no. 5 in
the world in 2012 with a 1.5 percent market share. That compares
to 6.5 percent for Adecco, according to Staffing Industry
Analysts.
The bigger market cap for Recruit may lie in its higher
profit margins. Its margin for earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization in the last financial year was 15
percent, compared to around 5 percent for Adecco.
Founded in 1960 by Hiromasa Ezoe, a Tokyo University
student, Recruit grew rapidly but stumbled in the late 1980s,
when it became the centre of a shares-for-favors corruption
scandal that brought down the Japanese government.
Recruit made 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion) in operating
revenue in the past financial year, an increase of 13.6 percent,
helped by its Indeed.com unit and a favourable exchange rate.
But net income declined 9 percent as operating expenses
increased.
Weak listings on the Tokyo bourse this year included a $3
billion offering by smartphone screen maker Japan Display
that suffered as investors fretted about falling
product prices and its ability to compete in Asia.
A $700 million IPO by restaurant chain Skylark Co
this month also received a lukewarm welcome as its longer-term
growth prospects are less than clear and the listing was seen
primarily as an opportunity for owner Bain Capital to cash
out.
(1 US dollar = 105.9600 Japanese yen)
