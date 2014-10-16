TOKYO Oct 16 Japanese staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co Ltd rose 6.5 percent in its market debut after a $2 billion intial public offering, and looked poised to snap a run of weak high-profile Tokyo listings this year.

The shares climbed to 3,300 yen in early trade on Thursday, compared with their IPO price of 3,100 yen. The IPO, the second biggest in Japan this year, had been priced at the top of its bookbuilding range, raising expectations of strong demand.

The jump compares with a 2.5 percent decline for the Nikkei benchmark average

Listings that have met with poor demand on the Tokyo bourse this year include a $3 billion offering by smartphone screen maker Japan Display and a $700 million IPO by restaurant chain Skylark Co. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)