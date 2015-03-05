TOKYO, March 5 Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to buy German online restaurant reservation service provider Quandoo GmbH for 198.6 million euros ($219 million), the latest overseas acquisition for the Japanese staffing firm.

Recruit, which already owns 7.09 percent of Quandoo, will acquire the rest of the company, it said in a statement.

In January, Recruit announced plans to buy two Australian staffing firms for about A$360 million ($280 million). In recent years it has snapped up rivals like U.S. staffing service CSI, Advantage Resourcing and Staffmark Holdings, as well as Indeed.com.

With ambitions to become the world's biggest staffing firm by 2020, a Recruit IPO late last year raised roughly $2 billion, with about half earmarked for acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9053 euros) ($1 = 1.2804 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)