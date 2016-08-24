TOKYO Aug 24 Japan's Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday its shareholders, including advertising agency Dentsu Inc, will sell up to 267 billion yen ($2.67 billion) worth of its shares in Japan and overseas to diversify its shareholder base.

Recruit, which listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in October 2014, said the sale price would be based on the shares' closing price on Sept. 12, 13 or 14. It did not specify the date of the sale.

Recruit also said it would buy back up to 1.51 percent of its outstanding stock, or 8.5 million shares, for as much as 30 billion yen from Aug. 26 to 31.

The size of the sale includes allotments that would be sold only in the event of strong demand.

Dentsu, in a separate statement, said it was selling Recruit shares to reduce stock holdings in line with its corporate governance policy. It said it would post a 28 billion yen profit from the sale. ($1 = 100.1600 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)