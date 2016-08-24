BRIEF-Softbank Group weighing investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS
TOKYO Aug 24 Japan's Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday its shareholders, including advertising agency Dentsu Inc, will sell up to 267 billion yen ($2.67 billion) worth of its shares in Japan and overseas to diversify its shareholder base.
Recruit, which listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in October 2014, said the sale price would be based on the shares' closing price on Sept. 12, 13 or 14. It did not specify the date of the sale.
Recruit also said it would buy back up to 1.51 percent of its outstanding stock, or 8.5 million shares, for as much as 30 billion yen from Aug. 26 to 31.
The size of the sale includes allotments that would be sold only in the event of strong demand.
Dentsu, in a separate statement, said it was selling Recruit shares to reduce stock holdings in line with its corporate governance policy. It said it would post a 28 billion yen profit from the sale. ($1 = 100.1600 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.