BRIEF-Pacific Exploration says targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000-85,000 BOE/D
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance
OSLO, June 5 REC Solar ASA : * Rec Group and SolarCity sign 100 megawatt (mw) oem supply
agreement with option to increase to 240 MW * did not disclose the value of the deal (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.
* Asx alert-d13 mesmer technology licensed to Booz Allen Hamilton-d13.ax