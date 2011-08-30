* H1 recurring core profit falls 16.8 pct

* Says can no longer forecast H2 growth

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 Belgian bedding and foam insulation maker Recticel suspended its 2011 outlook due to economic uncertainty, after it failed to pass on some of its raw material costs to customers in the first half.

Because of the uncertainty over official growth forecasts it was no longer in a position to say how much it could grow in the second half, it said on Tuesday.

In the first half its recurring core profit slipped by 16.8 percent to 47.5 million euros ($68.98 million), partly due to delays in passing on increases in raw material costs to its customers, the group said.

When it announced its first-quarter results in May, Recticel said it intended to compensate for raw material price increases in 2011 through a combination of improved activity levels, pricing, and cost reduction measures.

Due to the economic crisis, the company has said this year that it will close factories in Spain, Belgium and Britain. ($1=.6886 Euro) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)