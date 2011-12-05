* Appoints Berenberg Bank

HAMBURG, Dec 5 French metals group Recylex said it was to dispose of specialist metals subsidiaries in Germany, as part of a new strategy of focusing on its core recycling business.

The group said on Monday it had appointed Germany's Berenberg Bank as its financial adviser to explore the best strategic opportunities for its Special Metals sector.

The Special Metals sector is operated by the group's German subsidiaries PPM Pure Metals GmbH and Reinstmetalle Osterwieck GmbH, Recylex said.

PPM and Reinstmetalle produce high-purity metals and compounds largely for the electronic, solar energy, communications and optical electronics industries. These include lead, copper, indium, cadmium, tin and titanium. They are based in Langelsheim in north Germany.

"We have decided to focus our business on our core recycling activities and in this context, we are examining the best opportunities for our Special Metals segment with the objective of reinforcing our industrial operations and market position in the recycling of lead, zinc and plastics," Recylex CEO Yves Roche said in a statement.

The Special Metals sector had sales totalling 25.9 million euros in 2010, representing 6 percent of the group's total sales, Recylex said.

Operational income before non-recurring items of the sector was 1.4 million euros in 2010, representing 10 percent of the group's operational income before non-recurring items, it said.

"Sales of this segment in 2011 should show double-digit growth," Recylex said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)