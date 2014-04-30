Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 30 Linux operating system vendor Red Hat Inc said it will buy privately held storage systems provider Inktank Ceph Enterprise for $175 million to expand in the fast growing market for software-defined storage.
Inktank's open-source Ceph software helps its customers replace legacy storage systems and increase the scale of their storage.
Red Hat said it expected the purchase to be completed in May this year. It also reaffirmed its 2015 outlook.
Inktank, founded in 2012, counts Cisco, CERN and Deutsche Telekom as customers. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: