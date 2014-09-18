(Adds analyst comment, forecast, result details, acquisition;
updates share move)
Sept 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest
commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, forecast
quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates.
The company's shares fell 3 percent in extended trading.
Red Hat's billings growth of 17 percent for the second
quarter ended Aug. 31 also disappointed investors, said Derrick
Wood, an analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP.
"Given the recent run in the stock over the last three
months, we think investors were expecting modestly stronger
upside to consensus billings," Wood said.
Red Hat, which counts Amazon.com Inc, Dell Inc and
Alcatel-Lucent SA among its customers, defines its
billing proxy as total revenue combined with the change in
deferred revenue.
Total revenue increased to $445.9 million from $374.4
million a year earlier.
Net income rose to $46.8 million, or 25 cents per share,
from $40.8 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Red Hat forecast third quarter revenue of $449 million-$452
million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $455.5
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Red Hat also said on Thursday it would buy mobile
application service provider FeedHenry for about 63.5 million
euros ($81.98 million) to expand its portfolio of app
development services.
The company's shares closed at $60.66 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7746 euro)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)