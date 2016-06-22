June 22 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

The company's shares fell 6 percent to $74.90 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Red Hat lowered its adjusted profit to about $2.19-$2.23 per share from $2.22-$2.26.

The forecast was also below analysts average estimate of $2.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Red Hat announced a $1 billion stock repurchase program and reported first-quarter results. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)