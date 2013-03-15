By Georgina Prodhan
| VIENNA, March 15
VIENNA, March 15 Red Bull's unusual decision to
go public on a blackmailer's threat to contaminate its energy
drinks with faeces could cost the brand far less long-term than
any immediate hit to sales.
Known for investing heavily in marketing its drinks and
sports events, the privately owned Austrian company reveals
little about itself. So its announcement on Thursday of a
criminal threat to taint its drinks came as a particular
surprise.
Companies hit by product tampering generally hope such
threats blow over, marketing experts said.
"It's a bold brand and a bold move," said Gordon Pincott,
chairman of global solutions at the Millward Brown brands
specialist agency. "The good thing about what they've done with
this announcement is it doesn't let the rumour mill get going."
Red Bull made the announcement in order to remove the
"blackmailer's greatest lever" of disclosing it in the media,
said the company. Red Bull sold 5.2 billion cans of drink last
year and is ranked the third biggest soft drink brand in the
world after Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
The extortionist had threatened to taint beverage cans with
faecal matter if not paid off, Red Bull said. But nothing had
been found at checks in stores where the blackmailer said drinks
had been contaminated.
"People now know to pay close attention to their can," said
Jordi Connor, head of planning at WPP's Dialogue brand
marketing agency. "While it may cost Red Bull some sales in the
short term, the announcement will have strengthened the bond of
trust between them and their drinkers."
Investigations were focused on a specific supermarket in
Vienna, Austrian prosecutors said. The Kurier newspaper printed
what it called a ransom email signed by "gruponymos". It blanked
out the supermarket address.
A Red Bull spokesman declined to elaborate on the company's
short statement, in which it also said that it and the police
believed they were close to finding the perpetrators.
In a possible indication of limited damage for Red Bull's
image, tweets about Red Bull on Friday appeared to be dominated
by news of its Formula 1 racing team preparing for the
Australian Grand Prix rather than the blackmail attempt.
IMAGE CONTROL
The Red Bull brand, valued by Millward Brown at $10 billion,
has been built not only through its drinks, but also through
sports - ranging from sponsorship of Felix Baumgartner's
record-breaking space dive to Formula One racing and ice hockey.
Its executives rarely give interviews and it controls its
image tightly.
Even the most open companies almost never come forward to
talk about any product tampering, said Gene Grabowski, an expert
in food and consumer PR and vice president of U.S.-based
communications firm Levick, which has worked on almost 200
product recalls.
"In this case it looks like it might be effective," he said.
"If there is any contamination or there is any problem with the
drink, Red Bull has already established who the villain here
would be."
This paid off for Pepsi in 1993 when the company won
sympathy after a spate of reports of needles and other objects
found in Pepsi cans turned out to be hoaxes, he said.
While companies might prefer to keep quiet about product
tampering, not saying anything can be damaging too.
The failure of baby food maker Gerber to withdraw products
quickly in the United States after some were contaminated with
glass in 1986 and its decision to remain tight-lipped about the
affair is still used by some public relations advisors as an
example of how not to handle such cases.
The most notorious case of product contamination was the
1982 Chicago Tylenol murders, in which seven people died after
taking Johnson & Johnson medicine contaminated with
cyanide. That case remains unsolved.