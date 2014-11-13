Nov 13 Social news hub Reddit said Chief Executive Yishan Wong had resigned and that co-founder Alexis Ohanian would return as full-time executive chairman.

Ellen Pao, Reddit's business and partnerships strategist, will serve as interim chief executive, the company said in its blog. (bit.ly/1EHp56m)

The company did not say why Wong left.

Reddit investor Sam Altman said in a blog post that Wong resigned last week following a disagreement with the board over a new office plan.

"To be clear, though, we didn't ask or suggest that he resign - he decided to ...," Altman said. (blog.samaltman.com/)

