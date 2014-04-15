By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, April 15 Reddit, a website with a
retro-'90s look and space-alien mascot that tracks everything
from online news to celebrity Q&As, is going after more
eyeballs, and advertising, by allowing members of its passionate
community to post their own news more quickly and easily.
Reddit, majority owned by Conde Nast parent Advanced
Publications, last month rolled out a new feature that lets
users of the nine-year-old site post live updates, allowing them
to report in real time.
The live updates allow selected users, dubbed "reporters" by
Reddit, to instantly stream unlimited posts during the course of
an event such as the conflict in the Ukraine, an earthquake in
Los Angeles, or a game played in real time, without having to
refresh the page.
The capability is still in testing mode. So far only users
selected on a case-by-case basis can create a live thread. The
feature has attracted attention. For example, live threads
linked to "Twitch plays Pokemon," in which users of the Twitch
website played an old Nintendo game, garnered 2 million page
views in 30 days.
"Reddit members are doing amazing things with very minimal
tools and were hitting some barriers," said Erik Martin, general
manager.
Martin, who said the site is not yet profitable and declined
to give specific revenue figures, added: "We want to give
people a more powerful way to make updates."
Reddit's move toward enabling users to fluidly update is the
latest move in a battle between social media sites including
Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to use news to engage
users, and attract more ad dollars.
Before, Reddit users could not update in real time. The new
feature is similar to how people instantly send tweets but keeps
the updates together through one thread or "subreddit."
Reddit, which also gets revenue through e-commerce, has
ramped up efforts of late to attract more advertisers. Next
week, it plans to unveil city and country targeting capabilities
that allow advertisers to address users by geographic market.
One recent ad, specific to Reddit, featured the actors Jeff
Goldblum and Bill Murray, stars of the movie "The Grand Budapest
Hotel," as individual threads.
Some 62 percent of Reddit users get their news through the
platform while about half of all Facebook and Twitter
users do the same, according to a recent report on the
State of the News Media from the Pew Research Center.
"Reddit is all about the community, that is the value they
brought to the site as they created it," said Kelly McBride, a
senior faculty member at the Poynter Institute, who has been
following Reddit since it was founded.
"News has always been really important to Reddit," she said.
Reddit has more than 114 million unique visitors worldwide
and has doubled its traffic in 12 months, said Martin. Facebook
has more than 1 billion users and Twitter has more than 240
million.
Reddit's community of millions can quickly coalesce to
unearth news as it did on developing stories such as the
shooting in Aurora, Colorado, where Reddit members first found a
dating profile of the accused shooter James Holmes. After the
Boston marathon attack, on the other hand, Reddit members
falsely identified suspects.
"People are using self-text posts and editing it to
aggregate stuff about a subject," Martin said.
"We never thought people would use it to make 50 updates in
an hour. All new things on Reddit is a response to something our
users are doing already."
The site's users vote on threads and content meaning the
hottest stories or discussions rise to the top of the "front
page of the Internet." Users vote on an entire thread rather
than individual live posts. The community also places a high
value on one's Reddit score determined by how active one is on
the site.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)