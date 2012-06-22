SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazil's largest private bank Itau Unibanco said in a filing ON Friday that it is offering 35 reais a share for Redecard in a bid to delist the credit card payment processor.

The filing confirms the bank's previous statements that it would buy, at that price, the 49.99 percent of Redecard it does not already own in a first step toward delisting the company.

About 336.39 million Redecard shares trade on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. For the offer to delist to be successful, two-thirds of the shares in circulation will have to sign on to the offer.

The bank will spend as much as 11.77 billion reais ($5.7 billion) to buy out Redecard's minority shareholders and protect the card processor's position in a competitive industry. ($1= 2.0668 reais) (Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)