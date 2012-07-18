BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
SAO PAULO, July 18 Redecard, Brazil's second-largest card payment processor, reported on Wednesday second-quarter net income of 388.1 million reais ($192 million), compared with 322.6 million reais a year earlier.
Profit at the São Paulo-based company came in above the average estimate of 373.1 million reais made by seven analysts in a Reuters poll. Profit rose 1.8 percent from the first quarter.
($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.