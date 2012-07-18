* Net income jumps 20.3 pct on year-on-year basis

SAO PAULO, July 18 Net income at Redecard , Brazil's No. 2 card payment processor, beat analysts' estimates in the second quarter, as a surprising jump in revenue helped offset rising marketing and payroll expenses and the impact of a slowing economy.

The São Paulo-based company earned 388.1 million reais ($192 million) in the period, up 20.3 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. The result beat the average estimate of 373.1 million reais by seven analysts in a Reuters survey.

Revenue rose after debit card transactions jumped and in spite of stable transaction volumes and slightly declining merchant discount rates, or MDRs, and other fees in the credit card segment. Rising competition forced Redecard to renegotiate MDRs and equipment rental fees with some retailers, the filing said.

Profit rose a meager 1.8 percent in the second quarter from the first three months of the year, reflecting some slowdown in transaction volumes and lower fees on a sequential basis.

Mounting competition and the resurgence of potential changes in regulation in the $400 billion payment processing industry might hamper profits for so-called merchant acquirers -- companies that process and settle card transactions -- in coming quarters.

Still, investors have so far shrugged off those fears, pushing shares of Redecard and its largest rival, Cielo , up an average 68 percent in the past year.

Net revenue rose 11.1 percent to 986.9 million reais from a year earlier, beating the 957.5 million reais estimate in the Reuters poll. The indicator rose 3.3 percent from the first quarter, reflecting a decline in MDRs and other fees.

Costs fell 3 percent from a year earlier and a whopping 8.6 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting efforts by management to reduce frauds per transaction, revamp accreditation procedures for clients and remunerate card brands.

General, administrative and sales expenses jumped 12.6 percent from a year earlier, led by marketing expenses, which came in abnormally low in the first quarter, and a 27.7 percent surge in wages and compensation. On a sequential basis, SG&A expenses fell 0.3 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other one-time charges, a gauge of operational profitability known as adjusted EBITDA, soared 22 percent to 636 million reais from a year earlier. The result came above the 604 million reais estimate in the Reuters survey.

EBITDA climbed 2.4 percent on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to higher franchise fees as revenue from receivables and debit card-related transactions dropped.

EBITDA rose to 64.4 percent of revenue from 59 percent a year earlier. The so-called EBITDA margin slid from 65 percent in the first quarter.

($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)