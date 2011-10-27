* Net income rises to 344 million reais

* EBITDA rises 8.2 pct to 564 million reais

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Net income at Redecard RDCD3.SA, Brazil's second-biggest card payment processor, rose 6 percent in the third quarter from the year earlier.

The Sao Paulo-based company earned 344 million reais ($195 million) in the period, less than 324 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Redecard and larger rival Cielo (CIEL3.SA) are grappling with a grim industry environment since the government last year sought to break their dominance of the $400 billion sector. Rivals are slashing fees to win a bigger share of the market, prompting concerns that a price war could hamper profitability for the coming quarters.

Net operational revenue rose 9 percent to 920 million reais from a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operational profitability and cash generation known as adjusted EBITDA, rose 8.2 percent from the year earlier to 564 million reais.



