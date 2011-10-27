* Net income rises to 344 million reais
* EBITDA rises 8.2 pct to 564 million reais
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Net income at
Redecard RDCD3.SA, Brazil's second-biggest card payment
processor, rose 6 percent in the third quarter from the year
earlier.
The Sao Paulo-based company earned 344 million reais ($195
million) in the period, less than 324 million reais a year
earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Redecard and larger rival Cielo (CIEL3.SA) are grappling
with a grim industry environment since the government last year
sought to break their dominance of the $400 billion sector.
Rivals are slashing fees to win a bigger share of the market,
prompting concerns that a price war could hamper profitability
for the coming quarters.
Net operational revenue rose 9 percent to 920 million reais
from a year ago.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of operational profitability and cash
generation known as adjusted EBITDA, rose 8.2 percent from the
year earlier to 564 million reais.
($1=1.76 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Richard Chang)