SAO PAULO Feb 7 Itau Unibanco , Brazil's largest private-sector lender, on Tuesday unveiled a plan to buy up to a 49.9859 percent stake in card payment processor Redecard, in a first step before taking the company private.

Itau Unibanco will offer sharesholders of the Barueri, Brazil-based company a maximum 35 reais per share, according to a securities filing. Shares of Redecard, which surged 84 percent in the past 12 months, closed at 31.84 reais on Monday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)