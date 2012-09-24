UPDATE 3-Germany encouraged over Opel jobs, but UK union worries
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK business minister comments)
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 As many as 298 million shares of Redecard were registered to participate in a Monday tender auction that will lead to a delisting of the Brazilian card payment processor, traders told Reuters.
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK business minister comments)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 0.9 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest intraday jump ever, adding as much as 20 percent. Analysts said the accord increases the value of Bra
* Investors see plan as key to brand profitability (Adds comment from VW, detail and background)