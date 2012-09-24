* Itau to take over Redecard after tender succeeds
* Delists Redecard to protect key revenue source
* Move should bring about changes to card industry
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Itau Unibanco took control of
card payment processor Redecard at a tender auction
on Monday, protecting a key source of revenue at Brazil's
largest private sector bank from the impact of lower interest
rates and slowing credit growth.
Minority shareholders who owned 49.9 percent of Redecard
tendered almost 299 million shares at the auction, the stock
exchange operator BM&FBovespa said in a statement. Itau
will pay 10.46 billion reais ($5.15 billion) to buy
out Redecard, making the deal Brazil's largest corporate
takeover this year.
Buying Redecard will help bolster a segment that accounts
for 7 percent of Itau's annual profit and is an important source
of fee income. Banks in Brazil are promoting credit cards and
other services to offset a drop in borrowing costs - which for
years were the highest among the world's biggest economies.
Apart from being able to offer integrated banking and card
clearing services to retailers, Itaú will use Redecard to grab
market share from competitors in the $400 billion sector,
analysts said.
"The deal makes sense for both - for Itau's business model
and for Redecard's competitive position," said Francisco Kops,
an analyst with J Safra Corretora.
Itau had planned to delist Redecard if the buyout was
successful. The takeover leaves Cielo, the nation's
largest card payment processor, as the only listed so-called
merchant acquirer in Brazil.
Besides having almost full access to the credit history of
cardholders, Brazil's largest banks are either in control of or
own acquirers such as Redecard.
The deal comes as President Dilma Rousseff, who has been
pressing banks to cut sky-high borrowing costs in Brazil,
focuses on bringing down credit card rates from as much as 250
percent a year. While bankers have publicly praised Rousseff's
push, they are quietly raising fees charged on some services to
protect profits.
Redecard shares advanced for a third day, rising 0.69
percent to 34.89 reais - the closest price to Itaú's proposal
since the deal was announced in early February. Redecard has
gained 36 percent in the past 12 months.