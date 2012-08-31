UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
Aug 31 Rede Energia SA : * Moody's downgrades rede's perpetual bonds to ca; outlook remains negative * Rpt-moody's downgrades rede's perpetual bonds to ca; outlook remains negative
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the core internet business of Yahoo Inc for $4.48 billion, reflecting a $350 million cut to the original price.