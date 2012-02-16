* State Grid still interested in Brazil's power
sector-source
* Improves chances of CPFL Energia and others still in
bidding
By Wan Xu and Ken Wills
BEIJING, Feb 16 The State Grid Corp of
China will not bid for a controlling stake in Brazilian power
distribution company Rede Energia, a company official
confirmed on Thursday.
State Grid's decision leaves other contenders, such as CPFL
Energia, in a better position to win the 54 percent
stake that is being sold by Jorge Queiroz, the main shareholder
and chairman of Rede Energia, which has a market capitalization
of about $1.1 billion.
"State Grid did look at the project, but because the
regulatory policies on power distribution there are not very
advantageous, State Grid is not doing that project now," a
person with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters, speaking
on condition of anonymity because the details are confidential.
A company media official later confirmed that State Grid
would not bid on the project.
Queiroz is pressing for the sale to help lower company debt,
which a source told Reuters had risen to as high as 6 billion
reais ($3.4 billion) in recent months. Rede Energia distributes
electricity to approximately 34 percent of Brazil, crossing
seven states.
Although China's dominant power distributor has decided not
to bid on Rede, State Grid remains active in Brazil, where in
2010 it successfully purchased seven Brazilian power
transmission companies with a total value of nearly $1 billion.
State Grid remains interested in expanding its presence in
Brazil's power sector, the source said.
State Grid had earlier been mentioned, along with CPFL
Energia and Brookfield Energia Renovavel, as being among the
companies interested in the stake. The bidding process could
stretch until March, another source had said.
AES Corp, one of Brazil's biggest distribution
companies in number of consumers, earlier abandoned plans to buy
Rede Energia.
Earlier this year, Portugal's government agreed to sell a 25
percent stake valued at about 387 million euros ($505.65
million) in power grid operator REN to China's State
Grid.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Additional reporting by Anna Flavia Rochas in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Matt Driskill)