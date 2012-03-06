* Celpa's request for protection to halt Rede sale plan
* Grupo Rede's Queiroz planned to sell 54 pct stake
* Investors fear Rede, units may stop debt payments
* CPFL seen as potential bidder for some Rede assets
By Anna Flávia Rochas
SAO PAULO, March 6 The sale of Brazilian
power holding company Grupo Rede Energia is at a
standstill following a request by one of its debt-laden units
for bankruptcy protection, a source with direct knowledge of the
situation told Reuters.
The request for bankruptcy protection by Celpa, a
distribution company owned by Grupo Rede, is the first by a
Brazilian utility. The move has sparked considerable uncertainty
among investors, said the source, who is not allowed to speak
publicly on the matter.
Aneel, Brazil's electricity industry regulator, will have to
decide whether Celpa's situation merits a federal
government-engineered intervention, the source said. The
government is considering intervening in Celpa, and its
operating license could also be revoked.
"Investors will wait to see what are the implications of
this request for bankruptcy protection," the source said. "The
real question is how Aneel will react to all this."
In recent weeks, efforts by Grupo Rede's chairman and
largest shareholder, Jorge Queiroz Jr, to sell part or all of
its 54 percent stake in the company have suffered serious
setbacks. Celpa's request for judicial protection may hurt Grupo
Rede by triggering cross-default provisions on the latter's $497
million of outstanding perpetual bonds.
The media office of Brasilia-based Aneel, whose directors
will discuss a service improvement plan for Celpa later on
Tuesday, declined to comment.
Bondholders in Grupo Rede and Celpa are concerned that any
option involving an Aneel-backed intervention could make it
harder for them to get repaid in the event of a default. For
them, the fact that an intervention is under consideration also
suggests that Grupo Rede, which controls about 61 percent of
Celpa, is unlikely to find a buyer soon.
Government officials have said an intervention could be
similar to that of power distribution company Cemar, which
serves the northern state of Maranhão, in August 2002.
"The holding company still acts as a guarantor for some
Celpa debt and, certainly, creditors could simply trim loans to
other companies of the group," the source added.
Grupo Rede's liabilities almost tripled to 6 billion reais
($3.5 billion) over the past five years. The company posted a
net loss of 820.6 million reais in the first three quarters of
2011, compared with a loss of 806 million reais in the
year-earlier period.
CELPA IN DIRE STRAITS
Queiroz's stake is valued at 1.1 billion reais by sources
and analysts. Since both State Grid of China and
U.S.-based AES Corp decided against bidding for Grupo
Rede last month, speculation has mounted that Eletrobras and
rival CPFL Energia could buy Queiroz out.
CPFL could still be interested in the purchase of a stake in
Grupo Rede, the source told Reuters. The company declined to
comment.
Moody's Investors Service lowered on Wednesday Grupo Rede's
debt ratings to Caa3, nine ranks below investment grade, and
said it may downgrade them further. Fellow rating agencies Fitch
Ratings and Standard and Poor's also cut the ratings of Grupo
Rede and Celpa after the latter filed for bankruptcy protection.
Celpa's problems range from a cash crunch to a potential
default on 2 billion reais of debt. Currently Celpa, which
serves the northern state of Pará, is working on a three-year
plan that calls for it to improve service.
Celpa faces geographic and demographic challenges that drive
up costs while reducing potential revenue. It serves an area
with 7.6 million people spread out over 1.3 million square
kilometers, an area bigger than Germany, France and Britain
combined.
($1 = 1.74 reais)
