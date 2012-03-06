* Celpa's request for protection to halt Rede sale plan

* Grupo Rede's Queiroz planned to sell 54 pct stake

* Queiroz says banks have cut Celpa's access to loans

* CPFL seen as potential bidder for some Rede assets

* Celpa has 60 days to plan how to end service disruptions (Recasts to add Aneel decision, adds regulator comments)

By Anna Flávia Rochas and Leonardo Goy

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 6 The sale of Brazilian power holding company Grupo Rede Energia is at a standstill following a request by one of its debt-laden units for bankruptcy protection, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The request for bankruptcy protection by Celpa, a distribution company owned by Grupo Rede, is the first by a Brazilian utility and could lead to the loss of Celpa's license to sell electricity, industry regulators said on Thursday.

Aneel, Brazil's electricity industry regulator, will have to decide whether Celpa's situation merits a federal government-engineered intervention, the source said. The situation is sparking uncertainty among potential investors in Grupo Rede, said the source, who is not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.

"Investors will wait to see what are the implications of this request for bankruptcy protection," the source said. "The real question is how Aneel will react to all this."

The source's remarks coincide with comments by Aneel board members, who addressed the problems afflicting Grupo Rede and Celpa at a hearing in Brasilia earlier in the day. The government is considering intervening in Celpa, and its operating license could also be revoked.

Aneel gave Celpa 60 days to present a plan to end service disruptions. Board member André Pepitone, the regulator in charge of the Celpa case, said the agency could recommend that Celpa's license be revoked if problems were not resolved.

Bondholders in Grupo Rede and Celpa are concerned that any option involving an Aneel-backed intervention could make it harder for them to get repaid in the event of a default. For them, the fact that an intervention is under consideration also suggests that Grupo Rede, which controls about 61 percent of Celpa, is unlikely to find a buyer soon.

Pepitone said that Celpa shareholders will have to assume the company's obligations if the concession is terminated.

"An intervention could be recommended at any moment. It is an instrument that Aneel can use any time," Pepitone said. In such an event, Aneel would recommend that the Mines and Energy Ministry terminate the contract with Celpa.

BANK CREDIT DRIES UP

In recent weeks, efforts by Grupo Rede's chairman and largest shareholder, Jorge Queiroz Jr, to sell part or all of its 54 percent stake in the company have suffered serious setbacks. Celpa's request for judicial protection may hurt Grupo Rede by triggering cross-default provisions on the latter's $497 million of outstanding perpetual bonds.

Queiroz told Aneel board members that banks have shut Celpa's access to credit in recent months. But he also insisted that Celpa is "financially feasible."

Celpa's access to credit has dropped dramatically since November, when news of Grupo Rede's sale first arose, Queiroz said at the hearing. He did not say whether talks on Grupo Rede's sale had ground to a halt.

"We always had access to banks, until that moment," Queiroz said.

CELPA IN DIRE STRAITS

Aneel might open a so-called administrative investigation into Celpa's inability to meet contractual terms for the concessions, specifically regarding customer service.

Government officials have said an intervention could be similar to that of power distribution company Cemar, which serves the northern state of Maranhão, in August 2002.

"The holding company still acts as a guarantor for some Celpa debt and, certainly, creditors could simply trim loans to other companies of the group," the source added.

Grupo Rede's liabilities almost tripled to 6 billion reais ($3.5 billion) over the past five years. The company posted a net loss of 820.6 million reais in the first three quarters of 2011, compared with a loss of 806 million reais in the year-earlier period.

Celpa faces geographic and demographic challenges that drive up costs while reducing potential revenue. It serves an area with 7.6 million people spread out over 1.3 million square kilometers, an area bigger than Germany, France and Britain combined.

Queiroz's stake is valued at 1.1 billion reais by sources and analysts. Since State Grid of China and U.S.-based AES Corp decided against bidding for Grupo Rede last month, speculation has mounted that Eletrobras and rival CPFL Energia could buy Queiroz out.

CPFL could still be interested in the purchase of a stake in Grupo Rede, the source told Reuters. The company declined to comment.

Moody's Investors Service lowered on Wednesday Grupo Rede's debt ratings to Caa3, nine ranks below investment grade, and said it may downgrade them further. Fellow rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Standard and Poor's also cut the ratings of Grupo Rede and Celpa after the latter filed for bankruptcy protection.

Celpa's problems range from a cash crunch to a potential default on 2 billion reais of debt. Currently Celpa, which serves the northern state of Pará, is working on a three-year plan that calls for it to improve service.

($1 = 1.74 Brazilian reais) (Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Todd Benson, Matthew Lewis and Bernard Orr)