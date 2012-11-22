BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 Redefine International Holdings Ltd : * Says Redefine International acquires earls court holiday inn express hotel * Says deal for 60% of the issued shares in bnri earls court limited from
Camden lock and earls court llp * Says acquisition for a consideration of £8.7 million
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share