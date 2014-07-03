BRIEF-East Money Information to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 5 billion yuan ($723.38 million)
July 3 Redefine Properties Ltd :
* Announces an equity raising of approximately 1 billion rand through issue of new linked units ( "equity raise")
* Equity raise is subject to pricing acceptable to redefine
* Equity raising will be implemented through an accelerated bookbuild process
* New linked units, when issued, will be credited as fully paid and will rank Pari Passu in all respects with existing linked units. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 5 billion yuan ($723.38 million)
* FY 2016 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.6 million roubles ($60,972.92) versus 4.0 million roubles year ago
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage: