Nov 6 Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Distributions +8,5 pct ahead of guidance

* Net asset value +12,1 pct to 976 cents

* Profit before taxation for the year ended August 31 3.5 million ZAR versus 1.5 million ZAR

* Growth in distributable income per share for 2015 is anticipated to be between 7 pct and 7,5 pct

* Final cash dividend of 38,14000 cents per share, for six months ended 31 August 2014