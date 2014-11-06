BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
Nov 6 Redefine Properties Ltd :
* Distributions +8,5 pct ahead of guidance
* Net asset value +12,1 pct to 976 cents
* Profit before taxation for the year ended August 31 3.5 million ZAR versus 1.5 million ZAR
* Growth in distributable income per share for 2015 is anticipated to be between 7 pct and 7,5 pct
* Final cash dividend of 38,14000 cents per share, for six months ended 31 August 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing