* Rede's Celpa proposes 40 pct debt haircut on plan
* Celpa filed for bankruptcy protection in February
* Comes as Laep-led group considers bid for company
By Anna Flávia Rochas and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, May 7 Brazil's debt-laden power
distributor, Celpa, proposed a 40 percent reduction in the value
of its liabilities as part of a debt renegotiation proposal
seeking to stave off bankruptcy, according to a court document
released on Monday.
Celpa, controlled by electricity holding company Rede
Energia, plans to raise 650 million reais ($337
million) through the sale of local debt notes that can be
converted into shares after a certain period, the document said.
The plan also includes Celpa's obtaining 200 million reais in
fresh credit lines through the end of 2013.
Celpa, which serves the northern state of Pará, filed for
bankruptcy protection in February, citing "a worsening financial
and economic situation." The company had until Monday to present
a debt restructuring plan to a Pará court, and analysts largely
expected it could force creditors to accept losses and give
Celpa more time to pay its debt.
"It's the first half of the game here, and there is still a
lot of uncertainty," said Alfredo Viegas, head of emerging
market research at Greenwich, Connecticut-based broker-dealer
Knight Capital. "Currently, bonds are trading in line with
expected losses, but many things could happen down the road."
Prices for Celpa's 10.5 percent bond due in June 2016
have shed about half of their value since the start
of the year to about 50 cents on the dollar on Monday. The
yield, which trades inversely to bond prices to denote a
deteriorating risk perception of the issuer, rose to about 36
percent earlier in the day.
The restructuring plan seeks to help Rede Energia prevent
cross-default clauses from hampering the group in the event of a
Celpa debt moratorium. Still, lack of support from bond- and
shareholders could drag on Rede Energia's finances, analysts
said.
Last week, Reuters reported that a group of Brazilian and
foreign investors led by buyout firm Laep Investments
could bid for Celpa independently of the acceptance
of the latter's debt plan by creditors.
Laep Chief Executive Luiz Cezar Fernandes said the group
would be in a position to offer more for Celpa assets than other
potential bidders, facilitating an accord between creditors and
Jorge Queiroz Jr, Rede Energia's controlling shareholder. In
April, Rede pledged to reach out to creditors to seek an
out-of-court restructuring.
The lack of firm bids is preventing Queiroz, also Rede
Energia's chairman, from selling part or all of his 54 percent
stake. In recent weeks, the government decided against bailing
out Celpa, sparking a tumble in its bonds.
Queiroz's stake in Rede, whose debt almost tripled to $3.4
billion over the past five years, is valued at $600 million by
some analysts.
($1 = 1.93 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Matthew Lewis)