MADRID Oct 9 Redexis, the holding for the gas
distribution business in Spain of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure
Partners, has given a mandate to buy assets of competitor
Naturgas, the local unit of Portugal's EDP, two sources
aware of the process said.
"Redexis has given a mandate to buy assets of Naturgas worth
200 million euros," said one of the source on condition of
anonymity. The source declined to say which bank had won the
mandate for the acquisition.
The second source, which confirmed the mandate, said the
process was at an early stage and Redexis could still decide not
to move ahead with the move.
Redexis and EDP declined to comment.
