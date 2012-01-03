EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 14)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MUMBAI Jan 3 Red Fort Capital, an India-focussed real estate private equity firm, is set to raise $500 million fund that will invest in commercial and residential assets in Asia's third-largest economy, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The company is in the final stages of fund raising and will formally announce a "closure soon", said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media before a public announcement.
Subhash Bedi, founding partner at Red Fort, declined to comment.
The private equity fund has made a first close of about $80 million in April last year. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Rajesh Kurup; editing by Malini Menon)
BOSTON, Feb 14 Hedge fund manager Beau Taylor, who was originally backed by the Blackstone Group, and private equity investor Robb Turner are forming Madava Asset Management LLC, a new firm that will focus on energy investments.
* Cove Street Capital Llc discloses 5.3 percent passive stake in Dundee Corp. Class A as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lfb52B) Further company coverage: