June 15 RedHill Biopharma Ltd
said its experimental drug met the main goal of eradicating a
bacterial infection in a late-stage study.
The company's shares rose about 40 percent to $23 in
premarket trading, on track to open at a record high.
RedHill said on Monday the drug, RHB-105, was 89.4 percent
effective in eradicating an infection caused by the bacteria,
Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori).
The drug showed significantly better results in reducing
bacterial infection than the historical standard of care, the
company said.
RedHill said it plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to discuss the clinical and regulatory path for
RHB-105.
The drug is an oral capsule that combines two antibiotics
and a proton pump inhibitor, which helps reduce gastric acid
production in the body.
H. pylori infection is a kind of stomach infection caused by
the H. pylori bacteria and can lead to chronic gastritis, peptic
ulcer disease and gastric cancer.
About 25 million Americans suffer from peptic ulcer disease
at some point in their lifetime, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
Roth Capital analysts in a note last week pegged peak sales
for the drug at around $100 million to $500 million. The
analysts estimated H. pylori market in the United States to be
worth more than $1.5 billion.
RedHill is also developing treatments for certain
inflammatory diseases such as Crohn's disease, multiple
sclerosis, gastroenteritis and gastritis.
