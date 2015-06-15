* Experimental antibiotic succeeds in late-stage study

* Company to meet FDA to discuss regulatory path

* Shares rise as much as 35 pct to record high of $22.22 (Adds analysts comments, sales estimates; updates shares)

By Samantha Kareen Nair

June 15 RedHill Biopharma Ltd said its experimental drug met the main goal of eradicating a bacterial infection in a late-stage study, sending its shares up as much as 35 percent to a record high.

The company said the drug, RHB-105, was 89.4 percent effective in eradicating infection caused by the bacteria, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), and showed significantly better results than the historical standard of care.

Ascendiant Capital Market's Edward Woo said the drug is one of RedHill's biggest opportunities and could rake in peak annual sales of over $1 billion globally.

MLV & Co's Vernon Bernardino said he expects the drug to be launched by the end of next year.

The drug has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track development status, which gives market exclusivity for eight years.

The Israeli drugmaker's U.S.-listed shares touched a high of $22.22 in early trading on Monday. Its shares closed up 23 percent at 780 shekels on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

RedHill, which plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the future of RHB-105, said it is looking to conduct a second late-stage study of the drug.

However, MLV's Bernardino said the strong results, especially in terms of infection eradication, could eliminate the need for another late-stage study.

H. pylori bacteria causes a kind of stomach infection that can lead to chronic gastritis, peptic ulcer disease and gastric cancer.

About 25 million Americans suffer from peptic ulcer disease at some point in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The drug is an oral capsule that combines two antibiotics and a proton pump inhibitor, which helps reduce gastric acid production in the body.

RedHill is also developing treatments for certain inflammatory diseases such as Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, gastroenteritis and gastritis.

The company's shares were up 22 percent at $20.10 in late morning trade on the Nasdaq. More than 930,000 shares traded, 18 times higher than the stock's 25-day moving average. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Sriraj Kalluvila)