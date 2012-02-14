JERUSALEM Feb 14 Israel's RedHill
Biopharma said on Tuesday it had begun an advanced
trial for a drug to prevent nausea and vomiting in cancer
patients after receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approval.
RedHill said it had already enrolled patients for the trial
in Canada, which is expected to last for several months.
If positive results were obtained from its RHB-102 drug and
certain FDA requirements were met, the clinical trial may be
considered a Phase III trial to be used by the company in
sumbitting a new drug application to the FDA, it said.
RHB-102 is a once-daily controlled release tablet
formulation of the active ingredient Ondansetron, a serotonin
5-HT3 receptor antagonist used mainly for the prevention of
nausea and vomiting. The drug market for serotonin receptor
inhibitors is estimated at about $1 billion, RedHill said.
In contrast, GlaxoSmithKline's drug Zofran is
administered several times a day.
"The clinical results previously demonstrated by RHB-102
were encouraging," said Gilead Raday, a vice president at
RedHill in the statement. "Should RHB-102 be approved for
marketing in the future, it may become an important therapy in
support of cancer patients suffering from nausea and vomiting."
RedHill's Tel Aviv-listed shares were delayed for opening.
