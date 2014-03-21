UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 21 La Redoute, the mail order business of French luxury group Kering, said on Friday it would seek a court review after the main La Redoute unions rejected a restructuring plan for the loss-making group.
"The management of La Redoute regrets the dead end that La Redoute is in," the company said in a statement.
La Redoute said it would seek a review from the Lille Commerce Court to assess "what can be the consequences of the new situation". (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources