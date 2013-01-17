SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 Redpoint Ventures, the
venture-capital firm behind digital-video recording company TiVo
and vacation-rental company HomeAway, has
closed a $400 million fund, the firm announced Wednesday.
Redpoint V will focus on early stage companies from areas
including mobile, social and cloud; entertainment; and big data.
Reuters first reported Redpoint was raising the fund in
November.
The fund comes about a year after Redpoint closed on a $400
million growth fund and about three years after it closed on
Redpoint IV.
A gap is widening in venture capital between top-tier funds
that find it easy to raise money and less established funds,
which are struggling.
Last quarter, 42 venture-capital funds raised a total of
$3.3 billion, according to the National Venture Capital
Association, with the top five funds accounting for more than
half of total fundraising.
Redpoint is known for early-stage technology investing. It
now manages $3.3 billion, the firm said.