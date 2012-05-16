BRIEF-Greenspace Brands qtrly net revenue $9.0 mln vs $2.9 mln
May 16 Restaurant operator Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc's first-quarter revenue missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by a decline in guest counts, sending its shares down 8 percent in extended trading.
The company's net income rose to $10.6 million, or 71 cents a share for the quarter ended April 15, from $8.7 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $299.5 million, but fell short of estimates of $306.4 million.
Guest counts dropped 3.6 percent.
The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company's shares were down at $33.00 after market. They closed at $35.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
