April 15 U.S.-based casino operator Red Rock Resorts Inc plans to raise as much as $569 million in an initial public offering.

The company expects the offering of 27.1 million class A shares to be priced at $18-$21 per share, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1NseBe0)

Red Rock said it had applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RRR". (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)