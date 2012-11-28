LONDON Nov 28 Red Rock Resources PLC : * Proposed sale of interest in nama Greenland ltd * Total consideration of the offer is a $17.75M usd cash payment * Received an offer from international media projects to buy 51% of the

outstanding share capital of nama * Post offer, Red Rock would retain an interest in the project of between 14%

and 29% * Post offer would receive cash consideration payment that could vary between

$10.7M and $16.1M usd