Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Sept 2 Redrow Plc :
* Fy pretax profit rose 91 percent to 132.6 million stg
* Fy revenue rose 43 percent to 864.5 million stg
* Final dividend 2 pence per share
* Value of private reservations up 53% from £668m to £1,021m
* Help to buy represented 35% of private completions
* Legal completions rose 27% to 3,597 (2013: 2,827) spurred by help to buy
* Number of employees up 21% to 1,346 to meet growing demand
* Fy order book up 85% at £482m
* Owned and contracted land bank at end of june 2014 was 16,724 plots (June 2013: 14,162 plots)
* Chairman - market conditions have returned to a more seasonal pattern of activity
* Chairman - confident that group will see another year of significant progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling