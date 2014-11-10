RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
Nov 10 Redrow Plc
* Interim Management Statement, covering the first 19 weeks trading of the current financial year
* A sales rate per outlet per week for our regional businesses of 0.65, compared to abnormally high rate of 0.87 in summer of 2013
* During last ten weeks we have experienced a traditional autumn market and sales rate, excluding London, was 0.68, in line with last year
* In London our developments on release are almost fully sold out and therefore, due to the timing of the launch of our new developments, year-to-date private reservations are 22 compared to 86 last year
* Cancellation rates remain at historically low levels
* The average selling price of private reservations in the year to date is 4% ahead of the same period last year at £284,000, due to both geographical mix and limited house price inflation.
* Our private order book remains strong and in total is up 10% year on year at £465m, with regional order book up 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
