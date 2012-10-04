LONDON Oct 4 Britain's takeover regulator has given a consortium bidding for housebuilder Redrow an extra two weeks to decide whether to make a takeover offer for the company.

Redrow said on Thursday that at its request, the Takeover Panel granted a group headed by its founder and chairman Steve Morgan until Oct. 18 to make a firm offer or walk away, two weeks later than a previous deadline.

Morgan's vehicle Bridgemere Securities, which is bidding with Penta Capital and Toscafund Asset Management, made a preliminary 152 pence approach for Redrow in August, valuing the firm at 562 million pounds ($903 million).