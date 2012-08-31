UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Aug 31 Three investment funds led by the chairman of Redrow Plc on Friday said they were considering a 660 million pound ($1.04 billion) takeover offer for the British housebuilder.
Bridgemere Securities Limited, a company controlled by Redrow Chairman Steve Morgan, Toscafund Asset Management LLP and Penta Capital LLP said they were considering a cash offer of 152 pence per Redrow share.
Shares in Redrow, one of the smaller London-listed housebuilders, closed at 151 pence on Thursday. Redrow said it would now consider the approach and urged shareholders to take no action. ($1 = 0.6324 British pounds)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts