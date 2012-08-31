UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(In first paragraph, corrects value to 562 million pounds, from 660 million.)
LONDON Aug 31 Three investment funds led by the chairman of Redrow Plc on Friday said they were considering a takeover offer which valued the British housebuilder at 562 million pounds ($889 million).
Bridgemere Securities Limited, a company controlled by Redrow Chairman Steve Morgan, Toscafund Asset Management LLP and Penta Capital LLP said they were considering a cash offer of 152 pence per Redrow share.
Shares in Redrow, one of the smaller London-listed housebuilders, closed at 151 pence on Thursday. Redrow said it would now consider the approach and urged shareholders to take no action. ($1 = 0.6324 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts