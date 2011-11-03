* Average price of private reservation up 13 pct

* Says reservations up 1 pct yr-on-yr

* Cancellation rates steady at 18 percent

* Shares down 2.3 pct

LONDON, Nov 3 UK housebuilder Redrow said reservations and prices are stable while underlying demand is set to increase despite a tough macro picture weighing on the sector.

Redrow, one of the smaller listed UK homebuilders, said reservations to date were 1 percent ahead in the 17 weeks from end-June compared with a year ago, averaging 39 homes per week.

A shift in focus towards family homes has lifted the average price of private reservations by 13 percent to 197,000 pounds ($314.6 million), the builder said.

"The housing market continues to be challenging; yet despite the seemingly endless negative economic news, underlying demand for new homes remains strong and is anticipated to increase," said chairman Steve Morgan in a statement ahead of the company's annual meeting on Thursday.

Redrow, which posted an annual profit ahead of expectations last month thanks to a 10 percent rise in selling prices, said it acquired 1,365 plots over 12 sites across the country since July.

Housebuilders are facing tough times as uncertainty around public spending cuts and rising unemployment is denting confidence, a key factor in people buying new homes.

Shares in Redrow opened down 2.3 percent at 109.5 pence. ($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Neil Maidment)