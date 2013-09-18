LONDON, Sept 18 British housebuilder Redrow
dismissed debate that government mortgage schemes were
fueling a housing boom and said the country's "bureaucratic
mess" of a planning system was the main cause of the housing
shortage.
The coalition government has been criticised by economists
and industry players for its launch of the Help to Buy scheme in
March, the first part of which provides equity loans to help
Britons buy homes with small deposits.
Business Secretary Vince Cable entered the debate this week,
warning of the risk of a house price bubble and suggesting that
the second part of the scheme, due to take effect in January, be
rethought.
"I've seen some pretty silly things written in the last week
or two and stated by certain politicians," Chief Executive Steve
Morgan told reporters on Wednesday, declining to name who he was
referring to.
"The real issue is not whether Help to Buy is fueling a new
boom, the real issue is that we're not building enough houses,
and we're not building enough houses because we've got an
antiquated planning system that's so bureaucratic."
Acknowledging the problem, the government has tried to speed
up planning approvals by giving local authorities more
decision-making powers but Morgan said the process had to be
further streamlined, and give councils time limits on making
decisions.
"We had one site in the north west, we built several hundred
houses a few years ago and had 9 conditions. We just had a site
on the opposite side of the road recommended for approval with
103 conditions. They just take such a long time to clear these
conditions before you can start," he said.
Economists say Britain needs 250,000 homes a year to keep up
with population growth, with demand far exceeding supply.
Private housebuilders completed 88,000 homes last year, data
from Savills showed.
Redrow, which reported a 63 percent jump in full year profit
on Wednesday and reinstated its full year dividend of 1 pence
per share, said Help to Buy had made a significant contribution
to forward sales.
Morgan said it might take another two years for the
housebuilder to reach normalised profit levels, as about a third
of its completions were from low margin land. A normal level was
an operating margin of between 16-17 percent, compared to the
current 12.2 percent level, he said.
At 0933 GMT, shares in Redrow were up 2.25 percent, valuing
the company at 853.5 million pounds.