LONDON Feb 26 Redrow PLC : * Auto alert - Redrow PLC H1 pretax profit rose 50 percent to 23

million STG * Auto alert - Redrow PLC H1 revenue rose 10 percent to 257 million STG * Cautiously optimistic that redrow's strong recovery is set to continue * We expect to propose a modest final dividend at the year end * Trading since the half year has been encouraging, with reservations up 8% on

the same period last year