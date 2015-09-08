LONDON, Sept 8 British housebuilder Redrow
exceeded expectations on Tuesday as it posted a 53
percent rise in full-year pretax profit, spurred on by the
government's "help to buy" scheme designed to help younger and
first-time buyers purchase a property.
Redrow, which built 4,022 homes in the 12 months to the end
of June, made a pretax profit of 204 million pounds, against an
average forecast of 195.81 million according to a Thomson
Reuters poll of 12 analysts.
Britain recorded double-digit or near double-digit house
price rises for much of 2014, largely due to big increases in
London and the southeast, although growth has been more subdued
so far this year, partly due to some buyers being put off in the
run-up to the May general election.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by David Holmes)