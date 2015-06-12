HONG KONG, June 12 Chinese furniture and building material retailer, Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd, has launched its Hong Kong initial public offering, seeking to raise between $785 million and $930 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR.

Red star, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, is offering 543.59 million shares in a range of HK$11.18 to HK$13.28 per share, the terms showed.

The company has secured $330 million worth of commitments from five cornerstone investors, including Falcon Edge, Hong Kong Gree Electric Appliances Sales Ltd and China National Building Material Company Ltd. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)