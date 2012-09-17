LONDON, Sept 17 Redstone PLC : * Recommended acquisition of maxima holdings plc * Reached agreement on the terms of a recommended acquisition of maxima by

Redstone * Redstone will, conditional upon, inter alia, the Scheme becoming effective , raise approximately £3,000,000 before expenses by means of a placing of new Redstone Shares at 1 pence per Redstone Share, representing a premium of 27.4 per cent. to the Closing Price of 0.785 pence per Redstone Share on 14 September 2012